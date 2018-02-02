Logitech H390 USB Headset

H390 USB Computer Headset

With enhanced digital audio and in-line controls
H390 USB Computer Headset

With enhanced digital audio and in-line controls
Graphite
Experience clear video calls with a simple USB connection and a noise-canceling mic. In-line controls to adjust volume or mute without interrupting calls. Fine-tuned drivers for enhanced digital audio.

Limit 2 per household

Specs & Details

Dimensions

Height: 171 mm
Width: 151 mm
Depth: 68 mm
Weight: 0.197 kg
Cable length: 1.9 m

Technical Specifications

Microphone Type: Bi-directional
Input Impedance: 32 Ohm
Sensitivity (headphone): 94 dBV/Pa +/- 3 dB
Sensitivity (microphone): -17 dBV/Pa +/- 4 dB
Frequency response (Headset): 20 Hz - 20 kHz
Frequency response (Microphone): 100 Hz - 10 KHz

Warranty Information

2-Year Limited Hardware Warranty

Part Number

  • Off-white : 981-001286
  • Graphite : 981-000406
  • Rose : 981-001281

System Requirements

Windows®, macOS, or ChromeOS™ and popular calling platforms.
USB port Type A port or adapter

In the Box

  • USB Computer Headset
  • User documentation

Support

Find all the documentation we have available to get this product up and running quickly. 

HEAR BETTER

Fine-tuned 30 mm audio drivers deliver enhanced digital audio for meetings, music, and more.

FIT BETTER

FIT BETTER

Adjustable headband features swivel-mounted, leatherette ear cushions for hours of comfort. They’re easy to clean, too.

SOUND BETTER

SOUND BETTER

H390 minimizes unwanted background noise for clear conversations. The rigid, left-sided mic can be positioned for better voice capture. A rotating boom can be tucked out of the way when not in use.

SUSTAINABILITY AT LOGITECH

Logitech is committed to creating a more sustainable world. We are actively working to minimize our environmental footprint and accelerate the pace of social change.

Made With Recycled Plastic

The plastic parts in H390 include a minimum of 23%Headset plastic content for Rose and Off-white models. Excludes electronic (EE) components, cables and packaging. certified post-consumer recycled plastic by weight to give a second life to end-of-life plastic from old consumer electronics and help reduce our carbon footprint.

About Recycled Plastic
Responsible Packaging

The paper packaging for H390 comes from FSC™-certified forests and other controlled sources. By choosing this product, you are supporting responsible management of the world’s forests.

CERTIFIED CARBON NEUTRAL

H390 is certified carbon neutral. This means the carbon impact of the product and packaging has been reduced to zero due to Logitech investment in carbon-offsetting and removal projects.

More on Sustainability

A 1080p webcam with auto light correction, noise-reducing mic, and USB-C connectivity.
Find The Right Product For You

Description
Noise-canceling mic
Connections
Works With Mobile Devices
Controls
Customize with Logi Tune
Earpads
Colors
Cable Length
Yes (bi-directional)
USB‑A
No
In-line
No
Leatherette, padded
Black, Off-white, Rose
1.9 m
Lightweight, wireless headphones — professional enough for the office, perfect for working from home.
Yes (omni-directional)
Bluetooth
Yes
On-ear
Yes, PC & Mobile
Fabric mesh + Memory foam
Black, Off-white, Rose
30 m wireless range
Lightweight, wireless headphones with USB receiver — professional enough for the office, perfect for working from home.
Yes (omni-directional)
Bluetooth, USB‑A, USB‑C
Yes
On-ear
Yes, PC only
Fabric mesh + Memory foam
Graphite
30 m wireless range

