H390 USB Computer Headset
Specs & Details
Dimensions
Technical Specifications
Warranty Information
Part Number
- Off-white : 981-001286
- Graphite : 981-000406
- Rose : 981-001281
System Requirements
In the Box
- USB Computer Headset
- User documentation
Support
Find all the documentation we have available to get this product up and running quickly.
WORK BETTER, IN COLOR
Experience clear audio for video meetings, music, and beyond with a simple plug-and-play USB connection and a noise-canceling mic on your Logitech H390 headset. Easily tuck the mic boom out of the way when not in use. In-line controls let you control volume or mute without interrupting calls. Fine-tuned drivers deliver enhanced digital audio for work or play.
HEAR BETTER
Fine-tuned 30 mm audio drivers deliver enhanced digital audio for meetings, music, and more.
FIT BETTER
Adjustable headband features swivel-mounted, leatherette ear cushions for hours of comfort. They’re easy to clean, too.
SOUND BETTER
H390 minimizes unwanted background noise for clear conversations. The rigid, left-sided mic can be positioned for better voice capture. A rotating boom can be tucked out of the way when not in use.
CONNECT BETTER
Simply plug the USB-A connector into your computer and you’re ready to talk or listen right away. The 1.9 m cable gives you the freedom to stand up and stretch during long conversations.
MEET BETTER
Handy in-line controls on the cable let you adjust the volume or mute calls without disruption.
SUSTAINABILITY AT LOGITECH
Logitech is committed to creating a more sustainable world. We are actively working to minimize our environmental footprint and accelerate the pace of social change.
Made With Recycled Plastic
The plastic parts in H390 include a minimum of 23%Headset plastic content for Rose and Off-white models. Excludes electronic (EE) components, cables and packaging. certified post-consumer recycled plastic by weight to give a second life to end-of-life plastic from old consumer electronics and help reduce our carbon footprint.
Responsible Packaging
The paper packaging for H390 comes from FSC™-certified forests and other controlled sources. By choosing this product, you are supporting responsible management of the world’s forests.
CERTIFIED CARBON NEUTRAL
H390 is certified carbon neutral. This means the carbon impact of the product and packaging has been reduced to zero due to Logitech investment in carbon-offsetting and removal projects.
- Recycled Plastic
- Responsible Packaging
- Carbon Neutral
ESSENTIAL TOOLS. BETTER WORK.
Simple, powerful tools that deliver real work victories — even at home. Complete your setup with the right keyboard, mouse, headset, and webcam for better typing and navigation, plus superior audio and video—so you can conquer just about any task from home.
